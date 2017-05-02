The company bringing a wakeboarding centre to City Quay has said it will boost Dundee’s tourism when it opens in July.

Foxlake Adventures has been given the green light to begin work on its watersports centre at Victoria Dock.

In addition, the company has opened up its applications process for new staff at the site and expects to hire up to eight instructors who will be fully qualified in line with accredited guidelines.

James Barbour, operations director at Foxlake, has spoken for the first time in detail about the project to the Tele.

He said: “When we came across City Quay we were really excited by it — we saw the potential in it.

“We love the vibe in Dundee. It’s a city that’s going places.

“The City Quay needed life bringing to it and hopefully we’ll help with that process. It’s a fantastic location.”

Wakeboarding sees participants ride a small, thin board across water, usually pulled by a boat. At Foxlake, riders are pulled by cables along a course in an enclosed area.

Mr Barbour said the visually spectacular sport would attract attention from all over the region — and even further afield.

“Wakeboarding is a very visual sport and at our existing site we’re quite rurally based.

“We get a lot of older people walking by who sit and watch the youngsters doing their stuff, so the City Quay is ideal for that. Being in the centre of Dundee, people can walk down and take up a new sport.”

He added that Foxlake hopes to make the facility appealing to tourists, locals and even school groups, saying the sport was “for everyone”.

He said: “Even local schools can get involved. We’d love to get involved with active schools schemes.

“There’s a lot of schools and you have the universities and college here as well as the general public and visitors to the city who we’d all love to see at Foxlake.

“It’s also going to play a big part in tourism — we’ve got people who come from all over, as far as Glasgow or Inverness, to the existing site.”

Foxlake first opened in Dunbar, East Lothian, in 2012 and has since grown and now boasts facilities such as a Segway trail and a “Foxfall” obstacle course.

However, the centre only opens from March until November.

Mr Barbour said Dundee’s centre could be open for longer, adding: “Dunbar is partially closed during the winter because of the colder water temperature. But as we’re in saltwater at City Quay, we could be open for longer.

“There’s a similar site in Liverpool that runs all year because the temperature never goes below 8C — that’s quite warm for wakeboarders.

“People will do this all times of the year as long as they’ve got the right kit.”

The plans were met with some resistance from local businesses when they were first floated in March this year.

However, council planning officers rejected the views raised by objectors, which included claims of an impact on visual amenity, lack of parking and a loss of views for adjoining buildings such as the Apex Hotel.

Mr Barbour said he hoped to extend a hand of friendship to the objectors when the site is up and running.

He added: “I can appreciate the concerns that some people have shared but I hope with time these worries will be put to rest.

“We would even like to work with some of the businesses that put in objections — it’s been something we’re doing in Dunbar, co-operation with businesses.

“In future I think people will see it as an asset to the city. The Quay is very suited to the sport.

“What we’re offering is an active sport that gets people out doing stuff. We get all sorts of people wakeboarding and we’d like to try to do more with the site in future — the City Quay has a lot of potential.”