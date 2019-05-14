Dundee City Pipe Band Competition enthrals folk in City Square

Dundee city centre rang out with the sound of bagpipes on Sunday in what proved to be an entertaining day for all the family.

The annual Dundee City Pipe Band Competition took place in and around City Square and Reform Street, with bands of all ages taking part.

City development convener Lynne Short was among those who gave out prizes on the day. She said: “The event was amazing.

“There were a lot of people who had come from all over the region to see the bands.

“It was a lovely sunny day and also a great boost for the local economy, with so many people spending their pennies in the city’s shops.

“In total there were 20 pipe bands of all ages, including school bands.”