Dundee City Council’s John Alexander named leader of the year

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has been named Leader of the Year by an influential think tank at its annual Councillor Awards.

LGiU Scotland and investment management firm CCLA said Mr Alexander, who has led the council since 2017, had been “determined to tackle difficult issues head-on”.

His administration’s work to address the city’s drug and poverty issues through the Drugs and Fairness commissions, the creation of the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc and moves to bring Social Security Scotland jobs to Dundee were singled out for particular praise.

LGiU also praised efforts to make Dundee the UK’s first “Living Wage City”, committed to paying a majority of its working population a genuine living wage.

Around 100 nominations were received for this year’s Councillor Awards. The winners were unveiled last night at the City Chambers in Edinburgh after being selected by an expert panel.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGiU, said: “I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to Cllr Alexander and thank him for his commitment to local government.

“We look forward to hearing more about his continued accomplishments in the future.”

In a post on social media following his win, Mr Alexander said: “Thank you to whoever it was that nominated me, very much appreciated.There is no I in team.”