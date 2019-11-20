Dundee City Council’s bid to build giant silo

Dundee City Council is set to build a new silo in which to stockpile salt for the winter months.

The 90,000 square metre barn at the Marchbanks Depot on Harefield Road will be packed with salt throughout the year in anticipation of cold snaps.

Council chiefs also hope to use the gargantuan shed to store road construction materials and street lighting stock, along with a weigh bridge to measure the amount of salt being loaded onto gritter lorries.

The application has been made by the council on behalf of arms-length contracting body Tayside Contracts, which is responsible for the city’s gritters.

Last year, the council stockpiled 8,500 tonnes of salt in anticipation of the winter weather following the mighty Beast from the East in early 2018.

However, the silo is unlikely to be in place for this winter – planning officers have until January to make a decision.