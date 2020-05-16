Dundee City Council’s 20mph zone proposals spark mixed reaction

Proposals to cut speed limits in the city to make it safer for walkers and cyclists have been met with mixed reviews.

The city council has revealed it hopes to introduce 20mph zones in central Broughty Ferry, the Perth Road area, Douglas, and Fintry.

The authority announced it would apply for funding from the Scottish Government, which has unveiled a temporary grant to make towns and cities safer for walkers and cyclists to commute, exercise and make essential trips in the coming months.

The plans were welcomed by Ferry councillor, Craig Duncan, who has hoped to see low-speed zones set up in the city for some time.

He said: “I think it is a good idea and my Lib Dems colleagues and I have wanted to see more 20mph zones in appropriate places for a long time.

“The areas that are being suggested in the Ferry, along at Barnhill Rock Garden for example, people should not feel the need to do more than 20 there anyway.

“And it is my understanding that unlike ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ zones, these will be mandatory so they will be enforced which is important.”

As well as introducing the 20mph zones, the city council is also looking for financial backing to help pedestrianise Union Street.

The authority also hopes to install temporary barriers, signs and filters to reduce traffic in areas of the city where there are high levels of pedestrian and cycling activity, such as Magdalen Green, Broughty Ferry Esplanade and Douglas Terrace.

But Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council members are sceptical the Union Street closure would make a huge difference.

Bill Newcombe, its chairman, said he was doubtful that it would encourage people to leave their car at home.

“If it’s one street closing, how does that help people cycle to work for example? If they want to close it, fine but one street might not encourage a lot of people,” he said.

“If it works then great, but this also needs to fit in with the plan for the low emission zones proposed for the city and it needs to work for everyone.”