Dundee City Council worker leaves dogs in van while temperature soars to 24C

A council probe has been launched after a local authority worker left dogs inside their van in 24C heat, apparently with no water.

A passing shopper snapped the Dundee City Council-branded Ford Transit when it was parked at the Gallagher Retail Park in the city.

Inside the van were two miniature Schnauzers, who were “panting heavily” according to the passerby, who asked not to be named.

She told the Tele: “I had been out shopping and the council van was parked two spaces up from my car.

“There were two miniature Schnauzers inside this van and it was getting pretty hot. My own car said it was 24C.

“I went to see if I could push the windows down but they wouldn’t budge – and I couldn’t see any water left for them in the footwell.

“They were panting heavily and running across the seats from side to side. I’m a dog owner myself and I can tell when they’re not happy.

“I would never leave my dog in that kind of heat.”

The shopper believes the van had been left for about 20 minutes before she arrived, going by the time on a ticket left on its dashboard on Friday

“It was baking hot that day – council workers should really be setting an example to other people,” she added.

“It doesn’t look great for the council at all. The sad fact is dogs can die in a car in a short space of time.”

They can overheat in minutes in a hot car, according to Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn.

He said: “Many people might not realise that even on warm, cloudy days, cars can turn into ovens and dogs can overheat in minutes.

“Leaving a window open and providing water is not enough. Being left inside a hot vehicle causes dogs to pant to try to cool down and this can lead to severe dehydration and hyperventilation which is extremely dangerous.

“Anyone who comes across a distressed dog left in a vehicle should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or Police Scotland on 101.”

Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this.”