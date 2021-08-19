News / Dundee Dundee City Council will stop collecting extra bags left beside wheelie bins — here’s why By Jake Keith August 19, 2021, 10:53 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 11:36 am Extra rubbish left beside bins will no longer be collected. Extra rubbish bags placed beside waste bins at the kerbside will no longer be collected by Dundee City Council as part of efforts to boost recycling rates. Residents will be asked not to place so-called ‘side waste’ for collection. Any extra bags will simply be placed back inside the bin once it has been emptied and left for the next collection. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe