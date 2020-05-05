Dundee City Council urge public to be their ‘eyes and ears’ and report child harm

When a child’s welfare is placed at risk, the phrase ‘hidden harm’ is often used – but in lockdown that danger is more hidden than ever.

Families are isolated, schools are shut, and as a result, Dundee City Council is appealing to everyone to be vigilant.

Glyn Lloyd, Acting Head of Service, Children’s Service and Community Justice, said: “What we wish to say is this: if anyone, at any stage, is concerned about a child’s welfare report it to us and we will respond.

“Issues associated with mental health, domestic abuse and substance use occur in Dundee, as in any other city, but there are particular pressures during lockdown with families being confined to their own homes.”

When lockdown began, Dundee City Council saw a marked decrease in calls, but the numbers then rose to 134, with 25-30 calls per week involving domestic abuse issues.

“We’ve also seen an increase in concerns involving mental health and substance use,” said Glyn.

“Also reports of party flats, where adults are consuming alcohol – perhaps drugs – when children are present, and that’s concerning.”

He added: “We are confident that concerns are still being reported but, as always, some may not.

“This is an issue we are never satisfied with, or complacent about, and we cannot emphasise enough the importance of people continuing to report concerns when they see them.”

Councillor Roisin Smith, depute convener of the children and families service committee said she had been in regular contact with police and lockdown had increased the risk of harm for many victims of domestic abuse.

She said: “I’ve seen a lot of financial pressures – people being furloughed, losing their job, and it makes lockdown a much more stressful time.

“It’s like being put under a giant microscope in a smaller space, where everybody is on top of each other.

“But nobody should suffer in silence.”

During lockdown Dundee City Council is providing places for up to 150 vulnerable children, including pre-schoolers, as well as 350 children of key workers at eight community support centres.

“There’s also a broad population of children in the city we are not seeing on a day-to-day basis, the vast majority of whom will be doing as well as can be expected during an outbreak,” added Glyn.

“However, with fewer eyes on them, and being confined under the same roof with members of the same family, a small percentage might be vulnerable.”

He emphasised social work services remain in place, and social work staff continue to visit people on a day-to-day basis

Councillor Smith added: “It’s the people that we don’t know about that’s concerning

“Things can happen and if someone is not known to us, we need the public to tell us what is happening.”

She added: “We’re also trying to get the message out that not everyone has access to social media, so we need people to inform others – in a safe way – that we are here. “

To report concerns about a child’s welfare call 01382 307999. If you think a child is facing immediate risk, call 999. The National Domestic Abuse Helpline can be contacted on 0800 027 1234.