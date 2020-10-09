Dundee City Council to resume non-emergency repairs on properties following Covid-19 hiatus

Routine repairs to council houses in Dundee, suspended earlier this year due to Covid-19, will restart next week.

From Monday October 12, Dundee City Council will start reactive repair work, which was not possible over the spring and summer months, due to the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, it has only been possible to undertake emergency and urgent repairs in tenants’ homes.

Anne Rendall, convener of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “During the difficult days of complete lockdown we were presented with a unique set of circumstances which meant that we couldn’t do the routine repairs we would usually make to our tenants’ homes.

“So the fact that we are now able to bring back this service is a positive part of our overall recovery plan that I am sure will be welcomed by tenants across the city.”

Tenants who want to request a repair should contact 01382 434343 to discuss their needs with staff who will let them know if the repair can be done.

The re-introduction of the non-urgent aspects of the repairs service will continue to be monitored