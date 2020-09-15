Dundee City Council to resume food waste collections next week

Food waste collections are to resume in Dundee on Monday, September 21, it has been announced.

Collections were previously suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and the impact the virus had on council services.

Neighbourhood Services Committee Convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “I am very pleased that we can now bring back this service in a safe way.

“I know that residents have been very patient and understanding throughout the period that the food waste collection service has been suspended, and for this I want to thank them.

“It’s important that we resume a level of normality and return to using the service where we can and get back to boosting our recycling rates across the city, following this difficult period.”

Residents can be reminded of what materials are suitable to be placed in their food waste as well as the other bins on the Dundee City Council website.