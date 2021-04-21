Dundee City Council to reintroduce car parking charges next month, with exemptions in the West End

Motorists will once again have to pay for parking in Dundee when the city council reintroduces charges next month.

Free parking was introduced by the Scottish Government on December 26 last year, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that all mainland councils would enter Level 4 restrictions.

‘Shortfall in revenue’

Non-essential retail and hospitality businesses have permission to reopen from next Monday, April 26, as the country moves into Level 3 restrictions, with parking charges to be reintroduced on May 10.

It’s noted that the council is expected to make £467,000 a month from parking charges, and reintroducing them will “minimise the shortfall in revenue”.

However, an exemption will be made at the city’s Shore Terrace car park. It will become pay and display, but a section will be demarcated for NHS use, to support the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Caird Hall. Operational vehicles parked in that area will not be required to pay.

The additional blue badge holder bays provided on Castle Street, and the drop-off and pick-up zone on Crichton Street, will continue to be provided for the duration of the mass vaccination centre’s operation, the council has reported.

Vaccination fears

The decision comes after the reintroduction of charges in Kirkcaldy led to fears that people on lower incomes will not go to get vaccinated.

Fife Council will charge motorists to park from Monday April 26.

A report to Dundee City Council, which will be discussed at Monday’s policy and resources committee, states: “Dundee is expected to be the only Scottish city that has allowed for a temporary suspension of parking charges to support the reopening of retail and hospitality businesses immediately after moving from Level 4 to Level 3 restrictions.

“It is recommended that the council reintroduces parking charges at all on-street and off-street locations from May 10, with the exception of seven West End car parks which will have the reintroduction of charges deferred until September 27.”

‘Difficult operating period’ for public transport

All on-street parking bays and surface-level car parks in the city centre and Broughty Ferry, and the council’s four multistorey car parks, will also reintroduce charges on May 10.

The report adds: “The reintroduction of charges on May 10 will increase vehicle turnover in on-street parking bays which is important for many high street businesses.

“The reintroduction of parking charges will also help support public transport operators seeking to recover patronage following a difficult operating period when the Scottish Government guidance has been that buses should be used for essential journeys only. This guidance on bus usage has now been revised to ‘plan ahead’.”

In the West End, charges were introduced in January 2019 “to encourage turnover of spaces in the Perth Road district centre and deter commuter parking”.

The reintroduction of charges at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Ryehill Lane, Mid Wynd, Union Street North and Bellfield Street North car parks will be suspended until the University of Dundee semester begins on September 27.