Dundee City Council to ramp up enforcement measures against dangerous parking

Enforcement measures against dangerous and inconsiderate parking across Dundee are to be ramped up.

Scaled back as a result of the lockdown, parking attendants will be issuing penalty charge notices to drivers who leave vehicles in dangerous, illegal places.

Alan Ross convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “While parking charges are suspended, illegal car parking is still liable to get you a penalty charge notice.

“There is no excuse for inconsiderate or dangerous parking. Double yellow lines are there to ensure that road users are protected from unsafe or thoughtless motorists leaving their vehicles somewhere hazardous.

“I would urge all motorists to drive and park safely and legally. The current situation is not an excuse for putting yourself and other road users in danger.”

Parking attendants will be out across the city and anyone found parking dangerously or illegally will be given a penalty charge notice. Anyone given a notice has 28 days to pay.