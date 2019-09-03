Dundee City Council to explore ‘tough’ new emission targets

Dundee City Council is exploring how it can meet tough emission targets ahead of time as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Councillor John Alexander told the Tele he had instructed council officers to prepare analysis of how much work the authority needs to do to achieve the goal.

In line with other local and national governments, Dundee has set a target of achieving “net-zero” carbon emissions – releasing no more than it can offset – by 2045.

The council has outlined its plans in its “SECAP” document, pledging to be more energy efficient, promote green transport and improve waste management.

© DC Thomson

However, campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR) Dundee says this is not ambitious enough and tougher measures are needed to hit the target in less time.

Mr Alexander said: “I’m asking officers what we can do in the timescales – what level we need to hit for 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2045.

“What this allows me to do is make a robust case to the UK and Scottish Governments to show our ambitions and ask if they can contribute.

“If we can do things earlier we should. I would hope to.”

Members of XR Dundee met with Mr Alexander yesterday to mark the council’s declaration of a climate emergency in June.

Despite the joint showing in City Square, campaigners are withholding praise until they see concrete proof of the council’s intentions.

Josephine Becker, 21, said: “John Alexander says the declaration is the catalyst for action. We will take him on his word that we’re going to see real action.”

Stuart Bretherton, 21, believes the council needs to make bigger gestures than promoting the use of electric cars.

“Public transport should be free for all – and run on natural energy,” he said.

“Even if we switch to electric cars, you will still often have one person per car and it’s not going to make the same difference.”

However, Mr Alexander believes the declaration – which has no legislative weight – can motivate locals to do their bit.

He added: “The council alone will be minimal in terms of its wider impact on the environment, but it is important that we show leadership.”