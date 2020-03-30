Dundee City Council suspends new recovery of unpaid debts from tenants

Dundee City Council has suspended all new recovery of unpaid debts from tenants and postponed payments to renew parking permits, as they continue to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The council has agreed to suspend new recovery activity for unpaid debts across all council accounts, initially until April 20 2020.

No enforcement action will be taken regarding domestic and non-domestic tenancies due to unpaid rent payments during this period of disruption.

The council will contact commercial tenants as and when further measures are announced, in support of local businesses.

The Scottish Government has introduced measures to support businesses in some sectors of the commercial market, including extra non-domestic rates relief and grant funding.

Any businesses requiring assistance with outstanding debts should contact the council’s non domestic rates department.

Council housing tenants who are unable to pay their current rent charge should contact the corporate rent team.

Housing benefit, council tax reduction and council tax services are still operating and offering assistance.

Any parking permits that were due to expire during the period of the coronavirus crisis will be extended until May 31 without requirement to pay for the renewal.