Dundee City Council stepping up efforts in battle against period poverty

Dundee City Council is set to step up its efforts in the battle against period poverty a year after it first rolled out free products at some city schools.

Councillors will be asked on Monday to approve a new delivery model that will make products more widely available both during the school term and holidays.

The proposals have been drawn up with the input of young people from across the city, and will be delivered by Tayside Contracts.

Councillor Roisin Smith, depute children and family services convener, said: “This is an important step on making Dundee a better and fairer city.

“The report shows how we are committed to tackling period poverty and providing sensitive and sensible solutions.”

Research by K4D, a UK Government-funded think tank, found that a lack of access to sanitary products can affect girls’ mental and physical health and even their ability to do well in school.