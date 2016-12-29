Dundee City Council staff could be balloted on industrial action early in the new year as they fight for a pay rise.

That was the warning from Unison chairman Jim McFarlane amid national calls for a rise in wages for workers.

The union claims that staff providing services at councils were being treated in a “disgraceful fashion”.

Unison chiefs say they lodged a pay claim with Scottish employers in August 2016 and despite many requests, most had failed to respond, and had cancelled pay claim discussion meetings at short notice.

Mr McFarlane said the national position was reflected locally and added that if no acceptable pay offer was on the table by February, members in Dundee — many of whom work for the local authority — would be balloted on industrial action.

He said: “We expected a pay offer in mid-December but nothing was forthcoming.

“If there is nothing by February, members will be asked if they are prepared to take industrial action.

“This is in line with the position of the union in the rest of Scotland.

“Pay has been frozen while costs have continued to increase.

“People are having to pay more for food, fuel and housing. People’s standard of living has taken a real hit.

“These are people who are relatively low paid anyway.”

Unison Scotland’s lead negotiator Douglas Black said: “This is a dreadful way to treat staff who are working exceptionally hard under extreme circumstances to deliver the services that we all rely on.

“The Scottish employers need to take a hard look at themselves and understand that the greatest asset they rely on are their own staff.”

Mark Ferguson, chairman of the Unison local government committee, added: “If an offer is not forthcoming then we will not hesitate to consider taking action to force the employers to the negotiating table.

“Local government staff are keeping our vital services going over the festive period. It’s surely not too much to ask that the employers at least respond to our pay claim.

“We are contacting all local councillors to ask them to exert pressure on the employers negotiators.”

No one at Dundee City Council could be reached for comment.