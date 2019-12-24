Dundee City Council spends more than £500k on Christmas lights over last three years

Dundee City Council has spent more than half a million pounds on Christmas lights since 2016.

The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information Request by the Evening Telegraph show how much money the local authority has spent on the festive lights for the years 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

In 2016/17, £177,523.15 was spent, which increased to £194,013.43 in 2017/18.

For the year 2018/19 they spent £193,468.25. The figures also include how much money was spent on the local authority’s Christmas tree which sits in City Square.

The figures also showed in the year 2016/17, £57,678.49 was spent on the Christmas lights switch-on event, with the figure dropping to £41,142.63 in 2017/18 and falling further to £39,280.46 last year.

No celebrity was paid to switch on the lights or to be in attendance. The costs relate to fireworks, security, portaloos, as well as brochures, leaflets and advertising.

Earlier this year the council was criticised for its Christmas tree and was forced to replace it after just one day when it began falling apart after it was placed in City Square.

Commenting at the time a council spokeswoman said: “A new tree has arrived at no extra cost to the council.”

In 2019, Angus Council spent a total of £3,290 on Christmas trees, including delivery, for towns and villages across the local area with Monifieth being the most expensive at £490.

Last month the authority was criticised for the latter because of the dilapidated condition it appeared to arrive in.

A spokesman for the council said at the time that the brown at the top of the tree was pine cones and once the tree had been removed from the net the branches would have the opportunity to drop to natural levels.

The authority said there was no money spent on Christmas lights switch-on events as they are arranged by local community groups.

Perth and Kinross Council was unable to provide figures for this year, but last year spent £227,482 on its switch-on event in the Fair City.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The day featured celebrity guests including Stephen Mulhern, Pixie Lott and James Arthur.

The council also confirmed in their Winter Festival Report earlier this year, that they made £42,450 from the event.

The authority also confirmed it had spent £625 on Perth’s Christmas tree this year, which sits beside the nativity scene at St John’s Church.