Dundee City Council set to back animal cruelty law reforms

Plans to reform animal cruelty laws in Scotland are set to be backed by Dundee City Council.

The Scottish Government is consulting on amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act to impose harsher sentences on those who are cruel to animals.

Dundee City Council is set to give its backing to the idea of toughening up punishments for those causing “unnecessary suffering” to animals or using them for fighting.

The council has also suggested applying the maximum sentences to those who attack service animals such as police horses, and is backing plans to introduce on-the-spot fines for lesser offences.

Introduced in 2006, the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act brought in measures designed to prevent animal cruelty.

It prohibited the giving of animals as prizes, raised the age at which children could be sold animals and gave local authorities the power to serve care notices on those failing to protect the welfare of animals in their care.

Elected members are set to be asked to approve the council’s written response to the consultation so it can then be sent onwards to the Scottish Government.

The response, prepared by officers within the neighbourhood services division, will be reviewed by councillors on Monday.