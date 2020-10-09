Dundee City Council reveals new chief executive

Dundee City Council’s new chief executive has been appointed.

Greg Colgan, currently the executive director of corporate services, will take up the post upon the retiral of current executive David Martin.

A native of Dundee, Greg attended St John’s High School as well as the University of Dundee before completing his Chartered Institute of Management Accountants qualification with NCR in the city.

He then worked at Servite Housing Association as finance and IT manager before joining the council in 2009 as finance and corporate services manager in the then housing department.

He worked as the head of corporate debt and welfare reform before switching roles to become head of customers services and IT, before his appointment as executive director of corporate services in 2017.

Greg said: “I am delighted to be taking up the post of chief executive of Dundee City Council.

“I will continue to work closely with councillors and colleagues to deliver on the council’s priorities for the people of this city during what is an extremely challenging time.

“Our staff have shown real commitment and flexibility during the pandemic and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

“I would also like to pay tribute to David Martin and the contribution he has made to Dundee over the years that he has served as chief executive.”

City council leader Councillor John Alexander added: “This excellent appointment was decided by a cross-party group of councillors. Greg Colgan has a proven track record of leading innovative changes for the council in challenging circumstances.

“I am determined that we can keep up our work to deliver on an ambitious agenda for the people of Dundee and their communities.”