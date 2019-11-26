Dundee City Council reminds residents they must register today to vote

Voters have until midnight tonight to register to vote in the 2019 General Election.

The election takes place on December 12, with polling stations across the city.

To check who your local candidates are, click here.

A number of schools across Dundee and parts of Angus will close for city residents to cast their vote, in what will be the third general election in five years, with the Conservatives winning a majority in 2015 and forming a coalition government in 2017.

You must register by 5pm today to vote by post, or apply by 11.59pm to vote in person.

Details on where people in Dundee will cast their vote will be sent in the post and listed online by Dundee City Council.