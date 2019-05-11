Dundee City Council refuses to reveal details of problems with V&A

Dundee City Council has refused to reveal what snagging works have been required at the V&A since the building was completed.

A report to councillors last month revealed a “defects period” for the £80 million structure “will not be finalised until later this year” and that “there are numerous change orders for additional works, ongoing”.

It added that expenditure of £1m on the project would be moved to the 2019-20 financial year as a result.

That prompted the Tele to submit a freedom of information request asking for a list of all the additional work required since the building was completed last summer.

In a response, the council said it refused to reveal the information as it could prejudice the economic interests of the companies involved in the construction, and the council itself.

However, it confirmed there were no extra costs associated with work to correct any defects, adding: “All defects have been rectified as a requirement of the contract and have all been rectified during out of hours periods. These are in effect snagging works.

“The list of defects relating to the building were well within the extent expected on a new building of this scale. The 12-month defects period is specifically included within most building contracts to allow for settling in etc over a period of occupation and use.”

A report on the work is expected to go before councillors this summer.