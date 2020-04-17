Dundee City Council praise residents for their support of waste management teams

Residents in Dundee are being thanked for their support of the council’s waste collection teams during the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Anne Rendall, Convener of Neighbourhood Services Committee thanked the community for their positive messages as waste collections have continued during the pandemic despite changes made to meet social distancing requirements.

She said: “The response has been fantastic. Council employees have really stepped up to the challenge in the past few weeks by working in different ways to make sure bins are still being collected throughout the city.

“They rightfully deserve a lot of praise for their hard work.

“We welcome the way that they city has worked together in this critical time and we were delighted to see members of the public designed a sign praising out staff for their efforts. Unions have been very supportive in actively working with the council’s service to ensure waste collections are maintained to a high standard.

“Residents across the city will understand the difficult circumstances we have been faced with recently. Waste collections are essential and have been rightly prioritised, so as the service continues to operate to capacity we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Household collections for grey, blue and burgundy bins are continuing as normal, whilst food waste collections have been suspended to prioritise the general waste collections, therefore householders as asked to combine their food waste with their general waste at this time.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus who is self-isolating should store personal waste such as used tissues and cleaning cloths, securely in disposable bags. The waste should then be placed into another bag and then after 72 hours, placed in the usual general waste bins.