Council offers £150,000 contract for Dundee Waterfront art to promote cycling

Dundee City Council have put out a notice for an artist to create public pieces which will promote cycling and walking along the waterfront.

The contract, which is worth £150,000, calls for artists to come forward in order to create “public art to provide ‘placemaking’ on the route that will encourage walking, cycling, wheeling and that provide enjoyment, comfort and protection”.

It currently offers six separate opportunities for artists, with the council “looking to gauge the level of interest from suitably experienced artists for each of the commissions”.

The new search comes as the number of cyclists spotted in Scotland has increased five-fold.

Dundee alone has seen a 230% rise in cycling in the past month, with many taking up the hobby in order to enjoy the warmer weather.

The art will be displayed along the waterfront in Broughty Ferry, an area which has gained interest following a multi-million pound investment into new flood protections and a cycle path.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan believes the art will be a factor in encouraging people in the area to get on their bikes.

He said: “It’s a good idea. There’s obviously been a huge surge in cycling during lockdown, and you wouldn’t want to have that subside.

“Also, the good thing about the waterfront is that it’s flat all the way along, you can basically get all the way along to Arbroath from the city centre. It makes cycling a great option.

“We have to try and encourage it to be continued, especially into winter as the colder weather starts to come in. We have to do our best to make cycling and walking an attractive option.

“Cycling is brilliant, and so is walking, and we need to keep encouraging both.

“Anything that involves the community and raises awareness is definitely a good idea. With things like this, if you can involve the community then that’s all the merrier for everyone.”

Those interested in applying for the contract can see full details on the Public Contracts Scotland website.