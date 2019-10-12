Dundee City Council opening up Slessor Gardens to new gig offers

Dundee City Council is opening up Slessor Gardens to new gig offers, the Tele can reveal.

The local authority has started contacting promoters to discuss future shows.

The move could lead to big acts coming to Dundee in a coup for the local economy and those interested in staging shows at the Waterfront space have welcomed the development.

Earlier this year the Tele revealed that frustrated gig organisers had locked horns with the council over a proposed “venue agreement” it had reportedly drawn up with the Liz Hobbs Group (LHG).

The deal would have granted the firm the exclusive right to stage concerts in the space.

However, it now seems any such exclusivity deal is off the table.

Promoters have welcomed the move as an opportunity for other producers who have access to a wider range of talent.

One large firm, which spoke to the Tele on the condition of anonymity, said: “This is a very big positive…this is about partnership with promoters, and building bridges.”

DF Concerts, the firm behind T In The Park and TRNSMT, is staging Bombay Bicycle Club, Biffy Clyro and the Libertines gigs at the Caird Hall before the year is out and previously expressed an interest in Slessor Gardens.

The council’s approach to promoters comes after poor sales of tickets for recent shows.

The latest gig at Slessor, DunDee 80s, failed to pull in as many punters as previous acts such as Little Mix, Olly Murs and Steps.

There was criticism over scheduling of the 80s show as it was on the same date as a Madness gig in Montrose, which had been announced months beforehand.

And Craig David’s Slessor summer show was moved to the Caird Hall, which has a quarter of the garden’s capacity.

LHG claimed the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Concertgoers were also angry after cut-price tickets were offered on discount website Itison just weeks after full-price briefs went on sale.

Dundee City Council declined to expand on why it was now approaching other promoters, instead reissuing the same statement it provided to the Tele earlier this year.

It said: “There is no long-term agreement or exclusivity agreement in place for Slessor Gardens with any promoters.

“The council is continuing to carefully consider the future of the space as a venue.”

Meanwhile, LHG, which previously said discussions had been “ongoing” regarding exclusivity, said it would “not be appropriate” to comment on discussions about future shows in Dundee.

A spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to working with Dundee City Council and the city’s key stakeholders to realise our joint aspiration in ensuring Dundee remains a culturally vibrant and economically sustainable city.

“We firmly believe a series of high quality, safe and appropriate concerts on Slessor Gardens is a key driver to help achieve this.”