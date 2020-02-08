Dundee council officer thanks colleagues for support after sacking over email claims

A high profile council officer who was sacked for his part in an alleged email tampering scandal has been “overwhelmed” by support from colleagues, he has claimed.

Kenny Christie, education support officer for arts and culture with the council, was hauled in front of council chiefs in January over claims he interfered in the tendering process to provide sound technology for Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT) for three shows last summer.

Mr Christie was previously director with DSMT but has since left the company, which is funded by the council.

He had worked for the council for the past 13 years and has already strenuously denied the allegations.

Mr Christie has said he is now taking legal advice and will be able to reveal the details behind his appeal in due course.

He has also thanked the people who have reached out to him since the Tele first broke the story last week.

Mr Christie said: “I have been overwhelmed by the response I have had since my story appeared in the Tele.

“I have had very many positive comments from people supporting me. It has been incredible.

“I can’t say anything further at this stage but I am definitely going ahead with appealing my sacking. I am taking legal advice and will clarify my situation in due course.”

The allegations against Mr Christie centred on Blue Parrot Production and Events, based in Edinburgh.

It is understood Blue Parrot missed the tender deadline for the DSMT contract and, when an email from the company was forwarded to the tender team, the date had allegedly been tampered with to make it look like it had been submitted on time.

But Mr Christie has denied all links to the scandal

Mr Christie said previously he felt that the penalty seemed to be “disproportionate” to the accusations made against him.

“No other allegations have been made against me,” he said.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual personnel matters.”