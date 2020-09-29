Dundee City Council needs to address poverty and drug deaths, report warns

Dundee City Council has made improvements over the past decade, but needs to act quickly to tackle deprivation, drug deaths and inequality.

That’s the view of the Accounts Commission, a public spending watchdog which is part of Audit Scotland.

In a new report the commission says the council is well led, with a clear vision for the future, alongside a good understanding of the problems affecting many residents.

However, the report also warns the council must now work with partners to move even faster to address complex and deep-rooted problems such as poverty, inequality and the highest level of drug-related deaths for a city in Scotland.

The commission also called on the council to increase the pace of service improvement, to continue to reshape its services and, in particular, narrow the educational attainment gap for vulnerable or disadvantaged children.

The financial sustainability of the Integration Joint Board, the body responsible for delivering health and social care services in Dundee, is a significant risk according to the report.

The commission also acknowledged the impact of Covid-19, and said it was critical that the council works to address this, so it can continue to provide vital services to residents.

Tim McKay, interim deputy chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Many services have improved, but the council and its partners must now act faster to address these long-standing issues.

“As the council continues to transform the city it is critical that the social value to all Dundee residents of this investment can be demonstrated. Without this, those who are already disadvantaged will not see the benefits of the investment in and regeneration of their city.”

Council leader John Alexander said he welcomed the positives contained in the report but acknowledged there was still improvements to be made.

He said: “Ultimately, it’s very pleasing that the Accounts Commission’s detailed assessment shows good leadership, effective partnership working, the city’s ongoing transformation and the council’s continuous improvement is providing a bright future for Dundee.

“We know there’s much much to do and as I’m always very clear about, we don’t shy away from the scale of those challenges.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic, our bold ambitions for a smarter, fairer, more vibrant and attractive Dundee are undiminished.”

However, opposition councillors have said the scale of the challenges should not be under-played.

Councillor Richard McCready, the Labour group’s city development spokesman, said: “The report from the Accounts Commission is a welcome antidote to the hubris and back-slapping of which Dundee City Council is so fond.

“Yes, there are lots of good things going on in Dundee, but too many people are poor, too many people are disadvantaged and far too many people are dying due to drugs.

“Labour in Dundee supports the investment in projects like the Waterfront and the V&A but if this investment does not contribute to a decrease in poverty and inequality then it will have been an abject failure.”

Meanwhile, Broughty Ferry councillor Derek Scott, a member of the Conservatives group, said it was clear there was much work still to be done.