Dundee City Council leader welcomes ease of lockdown restrictions

The further easing of lockdown restrictions have been welcomed by the leader of Dundee City Council.

From today, people are able to meet outside with people from four other households, a maximum of 15 people all-together, as well as inside where a household can meet with two other households- up to eight people at one time.

From Monday, non-essential shops in shopping centres are able to reopen and from Wednesday hair-dressers and barbers can reopen as well as indoor cafes, bars and restaurants.

Leader of the council, John Alexander said: “It is very encouraging that we are now at this

point. A lot of hard work has allowed the city to start to safely re-open in this way.

“A lot of changes are happening but it is important we don’t get complacent. The new

normal of wearing face coverings in shops is something we’ll all have to get on board

with for the safety of ourselves and others.

“I welcome back Dundonians and visitors to the city centre and our shopping districts

but it is paramount we stay safe at all times.”

Dundonians are being encouraged to keep to left pavements where possible in busy areas in order to maintain a safe and orderly system.

Residents are also reminded to look out for signage and ground markings when re-visiting businesses.

Speaking about the changes where non-cohabiting partners, and any children under the age of 18 in their households are able to meet up without social distancing, Mr Alexander added: “This is great news for the families from different households who have had to stay apart for so long.

“The announcement is very much welcomed and will undoubtedly have a positive

effect for individuals who can now have more social interaction again and for children

to see their friends in a more familiar setting.”