Dundonians are being urged to redouble their efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the city had done a fantastic job so far, however efforts must be redoubled as the city, as well as the rest of the country, enters into a new national lockdown.

In the past 24 hours, 80 cases were confirmed in the city.

Council Leader John Alexander said: “It’s been a very challenging period and the last way we wanted to enter 2021 was with more cases and subsequently with more measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“However, we must look to improve on our current situation. As a city, we’ve seen a recent increase in the virus with cases rising by more than double within the last couple of weeks.

“Dundee has done fantastically well, so far, to pull together, support each other and look after one another. It’s been a critical and challenging time for everyone, but we must redouble our efforts in an attempt to curtail the virus, protect individuals and prevent unprecedented demand on our health service.

“As a council, we’re working on providing more detail on how the new measures impact the services we provide.

“We’ll, of course, continue to update on this progress through the council’s website and social media channels, with information on any changes to the current service provision to alert the public at the earliest point possible.

“However, like throughout the pandemic, we will continue to work together to provide the care and support where it is needed in order to help everyone through this difficult period.”

The full restrictions which came into effect on on Tuesday January 5, can be found here.