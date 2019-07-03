Dundee City Council leader to be quizzed in Q&A session at city library

The Stobswell Forum is hosting an evening with council leader John Alexander at Arthurstone Library on Tuesday July 16.

The event will start with a presentation before a question and answer session.

Mr Alexander will be taking questions on a range of issues, from local rent and council charges to plans for the development of the Stobswell and Maryfield areas.

Attendees don’t have to live in the area to participate, although the question and answer session will focus mainly on issues faced by local residents.

The forum hopes that if the evening is a success it will be replicated in other areas of the city.

The event takes place on the first floor of the library from 6.30pm. Attendance is free and tickets are not required.

Local residents who cannot attend the event can email their questions to info@stobswell.org.uk.