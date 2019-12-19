Dundee City Council leader pledges support to Dover workers facing the axe

The leader of Dundee City Council has pledged his support to almost 200 workers who were told yesterday that they are to lose their jobs just a week before Christmas.

John Alexander has already been in touch with Dover Fuelling Solutions to offer assistance to those affected.

The Tele revealed yesterday that jobs are to go from the factory at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The effected staff are all agency workers employed by EN Recruitment on behalf of the company.

After initial reports of 100 jobs going from the plant, it can now be revealed up to 179 staff will go.

Mr Alexander said: “Dover Fuelling Solutions are one of the largest and most strategically important companies working out of Dundee.

“Their role in the local economy is significant, with most of their products being exported globally and they employ hundreds of Dundonians.

“Any announcement related to a reduction in the workforce, whether they be agency staff or otherwise, is deeply concerning.

“I’ve been in contact with the Executive Director of City Development and will be asking that contact be made with Scottish Enterprise to see how we can assist those affected. I have also contacted Dover directly.

“The timing of any reduction is never good but mere days before Christmas, it’s even more devastating for those families affected.

“Over the last few years, Dover have invested more than £10 million in their facilities and increased their workforce so I’d be good to understand their current plans and how we can support them and more importantly, the workforce. ”

One of the workers affected admitted their was anger and concern at how the news was broken to staff.

Images of a notice for the meeting show a picture of Santa Claus and other festive decorations on the piece of A4 paper.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There was a notice put up that staff were being invited to a meeting on Friday afternoon.

“This was to break the news about the jobs being axed.

“Ironically the meeting notice had a picture of a happy, jolly Santa Claus on it.”

It is believed the news of the job losses was leaked, however, and the company was forced to make an announcement.

He said: “After the news broke the company offered affected employees £175 bonus to stay on until Christmas.

“Sadly, despite the anger and upset the reality is that many of the workers have been forced to accept the offer and stay on until Friday.”