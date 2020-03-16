Dundee City Council leader John Alexander self-isolates after his children picked up a fever

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is self-isolating after his children picked up a fever.

Mr Alexander said in a social media post on Monday morning that he would be following NHS guidelines for the next seven days.

He said: “Unfortunately, both of my boys have a fever so I will be following NHS Tayside guidance and self-isolating for the coming week.

“I expect that it’s likely a viral infection but in the current circumstances, it makes sense to be cautious. All surgeries and meetings cancelled.”

John added: “It will be business as usual for me and I will be working from home.

“I will be doing lots of conference calls and keeping in touch via phone.

“All being well I will be out of isolation by next Sunday but right now I am following government guidelines and taking all precautions necessary.”

John added this his wife, Sarah, was also in self-isolation although neither he nor his wife were feeling unwell.

He added that no schools in Dundee were closed.