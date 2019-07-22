Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says they’re ‘restricted’ in gull cull action

Council leader John Alexander has waded into the row over gulls after having a burger snatched.

The Dundee City Council chief said he was furious at losing his snack when a bird swooped on him in the city.

He said: “As someone who had his cheese burger ripped out of his hand a few months ago, I sympathise with those who complain about the gulls.

“In terms of legislation, the council can remove nests and eggs to try to manage the issue in the city centre.

“But we are quite restricted on the action of a cull.”

Mr Alexander added: “We can apply for a licence for that but only in limited circumstances about how many gulls you can kill.”

The Tele recently reported on the fears of city centre visitors and residents who have been plagued by the scavengers.

Many people now refuse to eat outside in the city for fear they could be the next target.

Last year, hairdresser Ashley Mackey was set upon by six gulls who took her bagel as she walked through the city centre.

One pensioner was even hospitalised after a gull clattered her on the head.

And last week there were reports gulls were preying on ducklings at the city’s Swannie Ponds.