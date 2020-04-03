Dundee City Council launches emergency helpline for people shielding against coronavirus

A new helpline that will provide lifeline support and supplies for vulnerable people has been launched in Dundee.

The Freephone number, 0300 123 1403, is for vulnerable individuals who have been advised to shield themselves against coronavirus but have no way to access services.

Individuals who have been identified by Scotland’s chief medical officer because of specific health conditions will be able to speak to council advisers, who will then be able to target emergency aid directly.

This could include the urgent delivery of food, hygiene products and medicines if the person taking shielding precautions has no other method to access these vital supplies.

Dundee City Council is encouraging shielded people to seek the assistance of family and close friends first wherever possible.

However, if they feel they need urgent crisis support, they can contact the helpline.

Council officials expect that in the face of a deteriorating situation, more and more people will need assistance and so the scope of the helpline could extend in the future.

The new number, which operates from Monday to Friday 8.30am-5pm, is the latest development in the council’s response to the emergency.

Already, the council has established eight Community Support Centres across Dundee, which are now open for childcare for children of key workers, and identified vulnerable young people.