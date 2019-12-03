Dundee City Council launch toy appeal

Dundee City Council have launched their Christmas toy appeal.

Council staff are appealing for toys and gifts for vulnerable children across Dundee this Christmas.

Donations can be made for those aged up to 18 until Friday, December 13.

The local authority has teamed up with Help for Kids, the University of Dundee and a range of local businesses to help raise funds and hand out the gifts. The aim is to reach 1,200, to ensure every child and young person has a present to open on Christmas Day.

Councillor Willie Sawers, the council’s deputy leader, said: “The scheme has been great at providing festive cheer for young Dundonians from some of the most challenging backgrounds.”

Donations, which can be in the form of money or gifts, can be made to the Youth Employability Service Team at the Discover Opportunities Centre at 22 Crichton Street.