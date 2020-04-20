Monday, April 20th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee City Council launch free contactless delivery service of period products

by Frances Rougvie
April 20, 2020, 3:33 pm
Lynne Short.
A free contactless delivery service of period products has been launched in Dundee, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee City Council will deliver items such as pads and tampons as part of an initiative to tackle period poverty.

Free sanitary products were made available in schools from autumn 2018, and the products became available in 40 public buildings across the city.

Project spokeswoman councillor Lynne Short said: “The council made a commitment to ensure everyone has access to free period products and during these difficult times it is perhaps more important than ever to ensure people have access to them.

“During a crisis it can be more challenging for people to manage their periods and that is why it is important that we have set up this free service.”

She said: “No one should be penalised because of their periods and I would urge anyone who requires period products to get in touch and we will arrange for them to be delivered to their door.”

To arrange delivery of free sanitary products, call 01382 433132 or email periodproducts@dundeecity.gov.uk.