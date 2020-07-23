Dundee City Council issues advice to people shielding as grocery box deliveries to end

Dundee City Council is offering advice to those who have been shielding across the city during lockdown and receiving deliveries of food.

Just under 1,400 people in Dundee have been receiving grocery boxes from the Scottish Government as they were unable to access alternative local support whilst shielding.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier today that from tomorrow, those who have been shielding will be able to visit shops, go to outdoor bars and restaurants and meet with people from up to two households indoors whilst socially distanced (see video below).

The national food box scheme will make its last deliveries on July 31.

Over the next few days council staff will be contacting those who have been receiving the grocery boxes to make them aware of the changes and advice will be given on how to make alternative arrangements.

Leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander, said: “The past few months have been difficult for everyone, but they have been particularly challenging for those who have been shielding.

“Thanks to the efforts that we have all made to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the advice now is that those who have been shielding can go out more, including trips to the shops from tomorrow.

“That means the majority of people who have been shielding will be able to make their own arrangements to get food, as well as other essentials such as medicines.”

Those who have been shielding have been able to register for priority slots with local supermarkets. There is still time to register for this but it must be booked before July 31.

He added: “We know that some will continue to have anxieties, whether these be about going out for the first time in months, or simply finding the money to pay for essentials.

“Our staff will be in contact with everyone who has been in receipt of a food box to discuss their individual circumstances.

“The city has come together so well to support those in need through this crisis, and that will continue. We have a whole host of support services in place, from food banks to shopping services to advice on benefits entitlement.

“Through the arrangements we have with the third sector and our other partners, people who urgently need help will have access to it.”

Anyone who needs urgent help with essentials can contact the freephone helpline on 0800 111 4000.