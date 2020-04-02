Dundee City Council gives advice to dog owners on how they can help coronavirus fight

Dundee City Council has released more information about its efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Council officers are monitoring the local situation daily and following the advice given by the UK and Scottish governments and NHS public health experts.

From today, dog owners have been advised to use nearby litter bins or their own general waste bins in addition to dog waste bins as the workload on council staff increases.

The local authority is also asking food businesses to be aware of new advice released by Food Standards Scotland, with a guide to social distancing and other measures to stop the virus from spreading. The online guide can be accessed by clicking here

And, as already reported by the Tele, the council has decided to cancel the Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled.

Council officers have also been authorised to carry out any enforcement or other action under the new Covid-19 emergency powers.

These include changes to deadlines over planning and licensing rules, as much business in this area has been put on hold as pubs and construction sites have closed down across Scotland.

Dundee City Council will also be allowed to exclude the public from their meetings “on health grounds”, something which Holyrood said was a “reasonable measure” to protect both the public and council staff, officers and elected members.

The deadline for public bodies, including Dundee City Council, to respond to freedom of information requests has also increased from 20 days to 60 days.

Discussing the decision to cancel the Flower and Food Festival, councillor Anne Rendall, convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We appreciate that many people look forward to the Flower and Food Festival every year, but the decision has been taken in the best interests of everyone involved.

“It is very important we follow the current guidelines for handling the coronavirus situation and we want to give people the maximum notice so that losses and disappointment can be minimised.”

