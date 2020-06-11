Dundee City Council given more than £6 million to support vulnerable families

Dundee City Council has been given more than £6 million in funding to help some of the cities most vulnerable families.

The local authority is one of nine across the country to receive the money from the Attainment Scotland Fund.

The money, which amounts to £6,223,466, will be used to help close the poverty-related attainment gap and support vulnerable families through the coronavirus pandemic.

The council will be able to use some of the funding to help reduce the impact of the pandemic and to support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged families, as well as focus on equity in education.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who is the local authority’s children and families service convener, said: “Closing the attainment gap is a key priority for the council. Prior to Covid-19 the most recent results showed us making significant progress towards this priority.

© DC Thomson

“However, we recognise that Covid-19 has created challenges that are unprecedented and supporting our young people and their families is even more important right now. The work that our staff have been doing – and continue to do – has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“That is why this continued support from the Scottish Government is welcome. In particular, the flexibility that this funding announcement has given us is significant so that we ensure that our young people get the support they need.”

Meanwhile, the council has also launched a survey to ask families for their opinion on their home learning experience.

The responses will be used to help set up the blended learning from August once the schools return, if they are able to do so.

The survey is available here.