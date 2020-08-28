Dundee City Council chief executive set to retire

Dundee City Council’s chief executive David Martin is set to retire early next year.

Mr Martin, who will be 60 in November, said it had been a “huge privilege” to serve in the role for the last six years.

“I said when I was appointed that Dundee was a great city and every day of the last six years has cemented that view,” he said.

“Working with ambitious, committed councillors and an inspiring team has, for me, been a highlight of a 33-year career in local government. Dundee is bold, inclusive and well-regarded and it has been an honour to be part of Team Dundee and play a role in that journey.”

Mr Martin joined the council in 2014 and has since also co-chaired the Dundee Partnership, sat on a number of boards including V&A Dundee and Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, and in recent months led the council’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Council leader John Alexander said: “I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside David over the last three years as leader of the council and I’ve seen his dedication to the job and passion for the city first-hand.

“I want to thank David for his unwavering support, his service and for his constant striving for improvement as the council’s chief executive of six years.

“He’ll be a hard act to follow but I’m sure the reputation the city has built over the last few years as a result of that hard work will generate lots of interest in the role.”