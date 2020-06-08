New application process for key workers needing childcare over summer in Dundee

The application process for key workers in Dundee needing childcare over the summer months has changed.

Dundee City Council launched eight Community Support Centres to provide critical childcare for the children of key workers, as well as vulnerable children, after the closure of schools in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

There were also some private childcare providers providing places on behalf of the local authority for eligible children of key workes.

Now, with schools set to re-open in August this year, the council has revised the application process and criteria for allocation of childcare places to fit with their capacity for summer provision.

The current online application process for Dundee City Council provision for key workers will close from 5pm this Wednesday, June 10.

The council will now only accept applications directly at the support centres from; single parent/ carer families where the parent or carer is a category one key worker, the parent or carer cannot work from home and the family has no other option for childcare.

They will also only accept applications from families with two parent or carers where both parent or carers are category one key workers, neither parent or carer can work from home and the family has no other option for childcare.

Families should approach their local Community Support Centre directly where they will be asked to complete a paper application.

The Community Support Centres will remain open until August 4 2020.