Dundee City Council ‘backpedalling’ as cycle improvements set to be removed amid safety concerns

Dundee City Council have put the brakes on cycling improvements in the West End amid safety concerns.

New traffic islands and give way markings are now set to be removed after dozens of complaints regarding safety.

The addition of the new traffic islands has seen traffic heading west forced on to the opposite lane.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson confirmed he has received “numerous” concerns in connection with new road layout on Perth Road near Glamis Road and Invergowrie Drive.

The raft of road improvements — being carried out as part of the Spaces for People Programme — had left many motorists “baffled” in recent weeks.

A project manager carrying out the works assured Mr Macpherson that the “islands and give way markings should be removed by the end of the week.”

While the councillor supports improvements for cyclists in general, he is “pleased” the measures are being removed.

‘Valuable lesson’

He added: “Numerous concerns had been raised in relation to some of the measures that had been installed.

“I’ve had confirmation now that these should be removed shortly and I’m pleased to see this has been the outcome.

“There are positive steps to take from this and a valuable lesson on the importance of a proper consultation.

“People are obviously in support of better cycling provisions but we need to ensure all vehicular safety is taken into consideration.”

‘Backpedalling’

Motorist Craig Petrie said it was “fantastic news” after labelling the recent improvements as a “farce”.

Craig, 45, had expressed his concerns last month about the give way markings installed near the junction with Perth Road and Glamis Road.

He added: “It is fantastic news that these are going to be removed. I did fear there was going to be an accident with the introduction of the give way markings.

“This area of the Perth Road is one of the widest sections and I don’t think all these measures are needed at this particular bit.

“The council are now backpedalling but how much has this costed for workers to install these recently and for them now to be removed again – it’s a total farce.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.