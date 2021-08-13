Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
News / Dundee

Dundee City Council ‘backpedalling’ as cycle improvements set to be removed amid safety concerns

By James Simpson
August 13, 2021, 7:06 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 9:29 pm
Perth Road
Dundee City Council have put the brakes on cycling improvements in the West End amid safety concerns.

New traffic islands and give way markings are now set to be removed after dozens of complaints regarding safety.

Vehicles being forced onto the other side of the road in light of the recent changes.

The addition of the new traffic islands has seen traffic heading west forced on to the opposite lane.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson confirmed he has received “numerous” concerns in connection with new road layout on Perth Road near Glamis Road and Invergowrie Drive.

The raft of road improvements — being carried out as part of the Spaces for People Programme — had left many motorists “baffled” in recent weeks.

A project manager carrying out the works assured Mr Macpherson that the “islands and give way markings should be removed by the end of the week.”

While the councillor supports improvements for cyclists in general, he is “pleased” the measures are being removed.

‘Valuable lesson’

He added: “Numerous concerns had been raised in relation to some of the measures that had been installed.

“I’ve had confirmation now that these should be removed shortly and I’m pleased to see this has been the outcome.

“There are positive steps to take from this and a valuable lesson on the importance of a proper consultation.

“People are obviously in support of better cycling provisions but we need to ensure all vehicular safety is taken into consideration.”

‘Backpedalling’

Motorist Craig Petrie said it was “fantastic news” after labelling the recent improvements as a “farce”.

Craig, 45, had expressed his concerns last month about the give way markings installed near the junction with Perth Road and Glamis Road.

Craig Petrie at the Perth Road in July.

He added: “It is fantastic news that these are going to be removed. I did fear there was going to be an accident with the introduction of the give way markings.

“This area of the Perth Road is one of the widest sections and I don’t think all these measures are needed at this particular bit.

“The council are now backpedalling but how much has this costed for workers to install these recently and for them now to be removed again – it’s a total farce.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.