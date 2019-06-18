Dundee City Council asks trade union to suspend strike plans

Opposition parties have called for urgent talks to avoid strike action in Dundee this summer which would lead to bins not being emptied or streets cleaned.

The Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Tories called for the unions and management to sit down together to prevent hundreds of environmental staff striking from July 1 – meaning bins will not be collected, recycling centres will be closed to the public and roads and walkways will not be swept.

Labour’s Richard McCready said: “Labour is appalled the actions of the council have forced the workforce to take strike action. “They have shown they couldn’t care less about their workforce.

“We are calling on them to take the threat of compulsory redundancies off the table. We are asking the council to get back round the table with the unions.”

Lib Dem leader Fraser Macpherson said: “It is vitally important senior management and the council administration sit with the union to try to avoid this strike which would have a potentially damaging effect on council services this summer.”

Conservative group leader Philip Scott said: “We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action.

“The council administration needs to step in for 11th hour talks to avoid this strike. The council could have handled this better before it got to this stage but everyone needs to come together to avoid disruption.”

A council spokesman said: “The council remains willing to meet the trade unions at any time and will bring a planned meeting forward if desired.

“We have continued to engage with trade unions over the last few months and hope that they are willing to come to an agreement on a pragmatic way forward.

“We have also responded to a request from trade unions to suspend the Managing Workforce Change policy in order for discussions to take place so that we can resolve any concerns.

“The suspension of the policy also followed dialogue with councillors from across the political spectrum.

“We have asked Unite to suspend any planned industrial action while we resolve our differences.”