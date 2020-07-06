Dundee City Council announces date for schools reopening next month

Schools in Dundee will reopen to pupils with a ‘phased return’ on a Wednesday next month, the city council has announced.

Some pupils will return to the classroom on Wednesday August 12, with full-time lessons planned to resume from the following Monday, August 17, if safe to do so.

The arrangements have been agreed by political leaders as well as trade unions although may be subject to change depending on scientific advice.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is due to make an announcement on the reopening of schools around the end of the month.

If the return goes ahead, August 11 and 12 will be in-service days for staff, and over the following three days pupils will return on a phased basis as transitions continue.

Children and families service convener. councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Everyone in Dundee can play a part in helping ensure that schools can reopen by continuing to take action to prevent coronavirus spreading.

“There has been tremendous responsibility shown so far and I am sure that will continue as we ease our way out of lockdown.

“After what will have been five months out of school for pupils, we will look to stagger entry over the first three days and ensure that all young people and staff are safe.

“We will make sure families get the latest information about this when we are able to release it.”

Safety measures will be in place in all schools and more information will be published on this as well as issues such as transport once the details have been confirmed.

Families will be able to keep up-to-date with announcements via Dundee City Council’s dedicated school page on their website as well as their Twitter and Facebook feeds.

The new in service days on August 11 and 12 are in place of previously agreed dates on August 17 and November 12.