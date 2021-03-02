Dundee City Council announce £22 million for ‘green recovery’ from pandemic

Funding totalling £22 million for “green” projects has been earmarked by Dundee City Council.

The cash, which is part of the council’s £386m capital plan for the next five years, forms part of the Covid-19 recovery process and will include plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the city in the next 25 years as part of the fight against climate change.

The new active travel path between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth is to receive £9 million, with a further £6 million being invested sustainability and low carbon projects.

“Sustainability at heart”

Investment of £3m will be put into housing energy saving measures and projects including sustainable transport and infrastructure and fleet electric vehicles.

John Alexander convener of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee, said: “The pandemic has presented countless challenges but of them all, re-building the economy and the growth of our city has to be done with sustainability at its heart.

“To do that we need to continue to ramp up the significant investment we have already made in the built environment that will address the issues raised by the on-going climate emergency.

“The city has come together in the past few years to make serious commitments with the energy centre at the Regional Performance Centre for Sport and the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“The money identified in the latest version of the five-year capital plan agreed by the policy and resources on Monday will continue to drive that progress forward.

“We have spent nearly £60 million over the last three years to tackle climate change and with these additional projects, it will bring the total in the plan up to almost £115m by 2026.”