Dundee City Council accused of ‘contempt’ for residents over parking charges

Dundee City Council has been accused of treating locals with contempt as it plans to push ahead with controversial parking charges despite receiving nearly 60 objections.

The local authority is set to ask councillors to approve charges in seven off-street parking areas around the area of Perth Road despite 59 objections from locals.

Officers claim the benefits – “encouraging turnover of spaces and promoting sustainable travel” – outweigh the views of residents.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson intends to oppose the introduction of charges at the council meeting tonight.

© Deadline

Mr Macpherson said: “I’m opposing the recommendation – what is the point in consultation if you take no notice of it? The community is steadfastly against this. The council hasn’t even tried to justify why objections should be ignored.”

West End councillors have called for the scheme to be delayed until a much-touted and delayed residents’ parking permit is delivered.

Mr Macpherson claims locals will be unable to get parked close to home if the charges are introduced without a residential permit scheme in place to protect parking spaces for residents.

With the charges costing £1 for between two and four hours and £2 for over four hours, locals could be set back hundreds of pounds each year. Mr Macpherson added: “The residents’ scheme has gotten nowhere – we’ve had one meeting in which the officers responsible were clear they have made no progress. The council has gotten the whole issue the wrong way round.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“People do just dump their cars in the West End, but we have to take account of the fact the vast majority of people using these spaces are residents who need to park close to where they live. They have to come first.”

City development convener Alan Ross has been approached for comment.