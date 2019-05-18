Dundee city centre store has to wait for alcohol licence decision after NHS Tayside objection

A decision on whether to grant an alcohol licence to a new convenience store in Dundee city centre has been deferred for a second time.

Amir Attiq, manager of the Nisa Local on Meadowside, had been hoping councillors would approve his application to sell booze at Thursday’s licensing board meeting.

But instead the decision was again deferred, and the shop owner will now have to wait until June 13 to find out whether or not his application has been successful.

Last month Mr Attiq told the Tele he may have to “re-evaluate” how many staff he can employ without permission to sell alcohol.

Although his previous store on Perth Road had an alcohol licence, his new application was met with an objection from NHS Tayside.

The health board cited the council’s overprovision policy, which restricts the number of shops and bars able to sell alcohol across Dundee.