Major roadworks that will affect large parts of Dundee city centre got under way yesterday.

Crichton Street, Whitehall Street, Dock Street west of Commercial Street, Whitehall Crescent east of Whitehall Street, and Commercial Street south of Seagate will be shut while resurfacing work is carried out.

The closures are expected to cause significant disruption for drivers and commuters.

Council officials have urged people to avoid the area if possible.

The work, which is set to last for two weeks, will see a number of bus services changing their routes and bus stops moved.

Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach have confirmed a number of alterations to bus stops during the course of the works.

While no vehicles will stop at locations such as High Street and Whitehall Street, services will use four stops in Nethergate.

There are a further three stops in Commercial Street, one in Ward Road and five in the Seagate area.

Dundee City Council engineer Ronnie Mackenzie has warned drivers to steer clear of the affected streets if they can.

He said: “I would avoid the area.

“Drivers will still be able to get into Gellatly Street and the other car parks but people should try to minimise driving in the city centre.”

Elsie Turbyne, managing director of Xplore Dundee, said: “We are working closely with the council to try to make sure we keep Dundee city centre moving throughout these roadworks.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the works, it’s likely that disruption could affect all of our services, even those which aren’t being diverted, as there could be delays in town which will impact on the rest of the network.

“We’re asking customers to please bear with us during these road closures and to consider leaving extra time for their journeys whenever possible.”

The bus firm said it was liaising with sheltered housing complexes, community groups and the local universities to try to minimise disruption to customers for the duration of the work.

The closures will see diversions of Stagecoach services 16/A/B, 39, 42/B, 53, 57, 59, 73/73A/73B, 75, 77/B, 99/A/B/C/D, 204, X53 and X54.