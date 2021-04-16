Dundee city centre revamp planned for shoppers returning post-lockdown

Shoppers returning to Dundee city centre as coronavirus lockdown rules relax have been told to expect some changes.

Dundee City Council have set out improvements that are underway to the area ahead of the reopening of non-essential retail.

Current rules limiting which shops can open are due to change on April 26.

New street furniture including bespoke poster towers and benches and planters, fresh floor coverings, wall tiles and lighting, will be complemented by advanced plans for further public art and pedestrian and public transport priority measures.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “While much of our focus over the past year has rightly been on dealing with the implications of the pandemic, we have also been able to make some positive changes to the look and feel of the city centre.

“New seating, planters, public art poster towers, pedestrianised areas, outdoor eating and drinking spaces, changed priorities for some types of traffic and even plans for more public art are all changing the face of our main shopping and entertainment streets.”

City Square has been improved with the installation of 20 new benches and rearranged planters, while the access from Castle Street has been refurbished with new stone flooring, wall tiles, signs and lighting.

Signage has also been applied to the Crichton Street stairway access. New bespoke seating with planters has also been installed in Reform Street.

In addition, four poster towers have been installed at the Railway Station Plaza, Dock Street, Panmure Street and Nethergate.

The council say there are for local use to publicise cultural events, venues, gigs, public notices and health messages.

Similarly, digital screens will be installed in the coming weeks at the McManus Galleries and Caird Hall to promote their future events.

New public art

A public art project: “Lost and Found” has recently been completed in the heart of the city. Artist Jeremy Cunningham has produced a series of small sculptures based on ordinary items and the alphabet, to be found in the City Centre’s main streets. Each item is accompanied by a letter and as the fun is in finding them, no trail map is being produced.

The artist is also responsible for several other works in the city, including the Submarine Memorial in the docks and “Stitch in Time” on Marine Parade at City Quay.

Plans are well advanced for the next significant public art installation in the High Street, where a polar bear, Bruin, will be chasing a man with a roll of material up an iceberg plinth onto its overhanging edge.

The statue commemorates the 1881 escape and subsequent safe recapture of a polar bear, one of two brought from Davis’ Straits by a local whaling ship and bought for exhibition in Commercial Street by a Mr Woods.

According to contemporary reports, the escapee was one of two housed in a wooden box with an iron grating that slipped off the barrow transporting them and broke open. After scaring off onlookers and barging into a High Street clothes shop the bear was tempted out by a piece of beef and safely recaptured.

The iceberg element refers to the precarious future faced by polar bears while the figure is Mr Jamieson, the haberdashery shop owner.

Sculptor David Annand created the work to be cast in bronze. The Dear Leap at the Tech Park and ‘Cats Poem Disturbed’ at Broughty Ferry Library are also his work.