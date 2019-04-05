Dundee city centre restaurant could close if owner fails to find new premises

A city centre restaurant could close if its owner fails to find new premises.

Grant Avery, boss of Avery & Co in South Tay Street, has been told his lease will not be renewed when it runs out in November.

Plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council to expand next-door neighbours Beam Orthodontics – whose proprietors own Avery & Co’s unit.

Mr Avery said there was “no bad blood” between himself and landlords Ruaridh McKelvey and Jane Adams, who are regular customers.

However, while Mr Avery is over a move to new premises, he says the new venture will differ from his existing venue.

Mr Avery, who also runs Mas on Perth Road, said: “Business is business.

“We had the lease for just under six years and we never knew if it was going to be renewed.

“But we’ve got a good relationship with the landlords and they come in for lunch on most days.

“It’s a very friendly relationship and there’s no bad blood at all.”

The restaurateur and former chef claims it can be difficult to get good restaurant premises in Dundee at present – a positive sign, he said, of a booming trade.

He added: “We’re in negotiations with new premises.

“The ones we are looking at aren’t quite what we want for Avery & Co so this will be something different.

“I think there’s going to be a bit of uproar from people who have been coming here for the last five years. It is a sad time – it’s my name over the door – but there is no point getting upset.

“The staff have been guaranteed jobs. My number one priority is the staff.

“We’ve had the same solid team here for the last year and a half.”

Avery & Co opened in January 2014 on the site of Chambers Coffee House.

A representative for Beam said: “Having started in South Tay Street with one orthodontist and three nurses, we have grown to a team of 23 and become Tayside’s biggest provider of orthodontic treatment.

“We have outgrown the beautiful space we have on the first floor, and we are potentially going to extend into the ground floor once it becomes vacant later this year.”