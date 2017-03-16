A Dundee city centre pub is to reopen following a £155,000 facelift which will see the creation of three new jobs.

Lord Provost Bob Duncan will be the first to pull a pint at the revamped Nether Inn on the city’s Nethergate when it opens today.

Pub manager Chris Douglas said: “In the last year, the Nether Inn has really hit the spot.

“Regulars create their own social — we’ve a ridiculously busy juke box, societies and the funniest ‘cards against humanity’ games.

“We are definitely keeping that.

“What we’re developing is our offer and we’ll feel a lot fresher whilst preserving unique features.”